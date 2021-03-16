Ole Miss Women’s Basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tested positive for COVID-19. According to Ole Miss Athletics, she is isolating at home and will miss at least the first few games of the upcoming WNIT.

“It is with great regret that I have to announce that this past weekend I tested positive for COVID-19,” McPhee-McCuin said. “My coaches and players are primed and ready to play, and it is my hope that I can rejoin them once I complete my protocol. Let’s continue to support our young women as we are blessed to compete in the postseason!”

Ole Miss (11-11) is scheduled to open the WNIT against Samford (14-9) this Friday, March 19, as part of the Memphis Regional at Collierville High School. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT.