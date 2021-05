THURSDAY: Get ready for mostly sunny skies today and quickly warming temperatures, which reach the upper 80s by lunchtime. This afternoon, highs could make it into the 90s for many spots, which would be our first 90 degree day of the year here in Jackson. With medium humidity levels too, the heat index or feels like temp could approach the middle 90s. So you'll want to stay hydrated today, but it's nice weather to get outside.

FRIDAY: As we head into Friday, a cold front will be pushing through bringing scattered showers and storms along it. Though it won't rain all day, the chance is about 40 percent. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. The good thing about this front is it will bring in less humid and cooler air for the upcoming weekend.