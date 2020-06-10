Mike Bianco named National Coach of the Year

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — On the eve of the MLB Draft Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco received some great news.
Bianco was named National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, becoming the first ever Rebels skipper to win the award.
Now in his 20th year, Bianco led Ole Miss to a 16-1 record in a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rebels ripped off 16 straight wins, one shy of the program record, after dropping the opener to No. 1 Louisville.
Expect most of the players to return next season, with possibly the exception of Anthony Servideo and Tyler Keenan who are both projected to be selected in the MLB Draft this week.