Olympian Bianca Knight says she values being in person when giving advice, presenting and mentoring student-athletes and their coaches. So much so that, after she got to the airport Wednesday in North Carolina only to find out that her flight was canceled, she still flew to Jackson, MS Thursday morning to get to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Clinic in Flowood by 9:00 AM.

Knight spoke on a Q&A panel discussion about how to best coach track and field and cross country student-athletes and organize high school and college track and field and cross country programs.