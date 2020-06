Football camp season is looking different this summer and because coaches are unable to see athletes perform in person, they are asking players to film and send in their field workouts and agility drills. D1 Jackson hosted a summer showcase today to give athletes an opportunity to do this.

“Well colleges are not having camps this summer due to COVID-19 so what we’re trying to do is create an opportunity to where kids can put something on video so they can see it,” said general manager Mike Espy. “That’s what colleges are asking for."