One-on-one with seven-time world championship gold medalist and Ole Miss alumn Brittney Reese

With the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo olympics, seven-time world championship gold medalist Brittney Reese is readjusting her training schedule. The Ole Miss alumn plans to make 2021 her last year of competing, but that could change depending on her performance next summer.

“The Olympics is the highest you can achieve,” said Reese. “It’s the highest of achievements so when you work so hard for three or four years and all the work we put in to have to now wait another year to be able to compete, it’s a little devastating. You know 2021 was honestly going to be it for me. I had already planned it out and as of right now that is still what’s going to happen if I don’t see anything that might potentially change that. Possibly a win or depending how my body is feeling after the olympics in 2021 will determine whether I will compete in 2022 or not.”

Reese is anxiously waiting to hear back from the world athletics on whether she will still be able to compete this summer and in the mean time has turned her garage into her new training facility.

“I’m waiting for what the World Athletics is going to say as far as us having a competition season” she said. “We usually have a summer schedule and right now they haven’t given us a no or a yes. Right now I train at the training center and we’re allowed to go there and use the track, but we can’t use the weight room. For me personally, I have been ordering things I can do in my garage to try and stay as fit as possible.”

When mentioning her alma mater Ole Miss, she couldn’t help but smile. The support they have given her over the years has been tremendous and she is forever grateful.

“Oh man, to this day you know it’s great to be able to go to a school like that and not only was I raised in Mississippi but I took a scholarship in Mississippi. For them to back me and support me the way that they have, you know I’m grateful. Ole Miss has a good showing in track and field and so it’s cool to be around a bunch of Ole Miss Alumns and represent our school.”