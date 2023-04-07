AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Out There Somewhere finds reporter George Eskola out at the Augusta National looking for celebrities, and he found their look-a-likes.

A little thing like an iffy weather forecast is not going to keep the celebrities away from the Masters.

The A listers are in Augusta, and if you look, you can find them.

Great A list actor and golf fan: “Matthew McConaughey.” Alright, alright, alright, alright.

Really original America’s sweetheart, smokie, and the bandit, and we love her: “Sally Fields.”

A huge golf fan, who has other things on his mind, but he’s not going to meet the Masters; take a look at “Number 45.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of the great movie bad guys, and you know him as the villain from Die Hard.

The brilliant director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now: “Francis Ford Coppola.”

One of the great supporting actors in cinema, and you loved him in The Devil Wears Prada: “Stanley Tucci.”

70s legend and big golf fan and golfer, and he’s out here enjoying The Masters: School’s Out’s “Alice Cooper.”

Taking a break from her tour, and she loves golf: the one and only “Taylor Swift.”

Of course, some people come out here and say they’re celebrities like Titus O’Neal.

“Hey, I’m Titus,” he laughs.