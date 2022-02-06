JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Girls from all over the South traveled to the Jackson Convention Complex for the Southern Hospitality Volleyball Tournament.

More than 2,000 people competed with their teams for the championship. Some said the event showcases some of the best young ladies to play the sport. Some argued the tournament is only one stepping stone toward taking volleyball back to the Olympic Games.

“Being able to have a bunch of our girls through the USA pipeline, I think it’s a huge opportunity for them. I think it’s something they thrive for and something they try to get,” said Coach Brian Hazelwood.

The United States Women’s Volleyball team won gold in the 2020 Games. Hazelwood said he already has two players committed to USC on his 17-year-old Women’s Volleyball team.