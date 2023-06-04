Mr. 4A Baseball JoJo Parker did it all for Purvis in game 2 of the MHSAA 4A state championship Friday. He pitched into the 8th inning, assisted with two outs during stealing attempts and had the walk-off SAC fly to earn the Tornadoes the state title.
Parker Pitches, Hits in Key Moments to Lead Purvis Baseball to 4A State Title
by: David Edelstein
