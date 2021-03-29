Pearl’s “Big Baby” Davis returns to boxing after 4 years off, competes at U.S. Nationals

VIDEO ABOVE: Kashaun “Big Baby” Davis completes comeback journey to the ring.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Kashaun “Big Baby” Davis began his boxing journey almost ten years ago.

“My doctor recommended to come here to get in shape for football,” Davis said. “After I started coming for a few years I eventually stuck to it.”

Davis was a star right tackle for Pearl High School. When he wasn’t blocking defenders on the football field, he was knocking out opponents in the ring. Davis won two national titles during his high school days.

“I won Junior Olympics. I also won Silver Gloves Nationals.”

The 21-year old took four years off from boxing to focus on football. He returned to the Pearl Boxing Club last year, and once again the sport is changing his life.

“You wouldn’t believe it I was so heavy, man. The highest I weighed was 433. Now I’m down to 315. So, I’ve lost well over a hundred pounds. Every day we’re doing springs, long distance. You’ve got to maintain your diet. You’ve got to have that mental strength to maintain…You’ve got to want it for yourself.”

Davis plans to turn pro next year. Right now he’s focused on winning the U.S. Nationals this week in Shreveport, Louisiana. He’s off to a good start, after knocking out his first opponent Monday.