PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man will head to Paris, France later this month to defend his title at the International Federation of Armwrestling tournament.

Pine Belt News reported Sean “Boom” Hancock became the first Mississippian ever to win the arm wrestling World Tournament in 2021.

The International Federation of Armwrestling is a nonprofit sport organization registered in Zurich, Switzerland. World championships are held at one of its 82 host countries each year.

Tournaments consist of a double-elimination bracket. Arm wrestlers compete to be in the Top Four, followed by a break, the Top 3, a break, then the final Top 2. The tournament last for four days.

According to the newspaper, Hancock placed fourth at his first world championship in 2018 in Rumia, Poland. Additionally, he had was already a seven-time national, international and multi-state champion before the 2018 world championship.

Hancock said that he’ll arrive in Paris five days early this year to let his body adjust to the time and sleep schedule difference.