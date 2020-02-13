Pine Belt natives form dynamic duo for Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Dustin Dickerson helped lead his West Jones Mustangs to their first ever state championship last spring. Now he’s getting ready for his freshman season at Southern Miss.

The shortstop, who also pitches, says fellow Pine Belt native, second baseman Matthew Guidry has helped him big time with the transition from high school to college.

“He’s been awesome,” Dickerson said. “…(West Jones) Coach Trey Sutton, before I got here, was like ‘Dustin – Guidry has been there a while’. He said get under his wing and let him guide you through it because he’s done it for a while, and that’s what I’ve tried to do since day one.”

As a team captain, Guidry is embracing the role of mentor.

“Dustin’s got a great baseball mind,” Guidry said. “He definitely gets after it. He’s one of those guys that he kind of goes about his business the right way. And by that I mean he comes out every day with the mindset that he’s going to get better.”

Dickerson, Guidry, and the Golden Eagles begin the season Friday against Murray State.