Petal softball was shut out by Northwest Rankin in Game 1 of the MSHAA 6A State Semifinals on Thursday, but the Panthers earned the shutout on Saturday in Game 2.

Petal took a 1-0 lead off a home run in the third inning and then twice after that prevented the Cougars from scoring with tag outs at home, including on the final play of the game.

Winner-take-all game three is set for Monday.