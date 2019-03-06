Sports

Play of the Day: Puckett's Alliyah Gray

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 11:39 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 11:39 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Our WJTV 12 Play of the Day belongs to Puckett's Alliyah Gray and her monstrous block in the Lady Wolves 2A state semifinal game against Newton.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19