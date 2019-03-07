Play of the Day: Yazoo County's Emon Washington
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Our WJTV Play of the Day belongs to Yazoo County's Emon Washington and his one-handed slam in the Panthers 3A Semifinal match up against Velma Jackson. Washington finished with 12 points.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
