Players React to Hall of Famer Deion Sanders being named new JSU head football coach

NFL hall of famer Deion Sanders was offically named the new head football coach for Jackson State University. For a team that has not won a SWAC East Division Championship since 2013, this is big.

Senior defensive back Markel Gladney says being coached by one of the best cornerbacks in the history of the game could be the difference maker for his own future on the field.

“I was excited for February since last year and just ready to get back out there but with this opportunity it just makes it so much more exciting,” said Gladney.

“I know it’s going to make the city excited and it’s going to bring a lot of attention. I get chills just thinking about it. I get to learn from the best, Deion Sanders. I feel like he can take my game to the next level and my teammates and give me the opportunity that I need.”

Coach sanders’ number one message to his new team today was quote, “I believe”.

“You’ve got to believe in order to you know accomplish great things,” said Gladney. “That’s really all he told us is to believe and that he believes in us.”

Sophomore quarterback Quincy Casey and junior linebacker Keonte Hampton are motivated and ready to get to work with sanders.

“I’m excited,” said Casey. “I’m ready to get to work and you know I just feel like he can bring change.”

“I’m just starstruck honestly like this is prime time,” said Hampton. “We were on the phone with prime time. He’s our head coach. It’s just a great feeling and we are blessed to have him as our head coach and we’re just ready to get to work.”