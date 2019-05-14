Sports

Playoff Madness: Three local games decided by one run each

The final week of the 2018-2019 high school sports season started with a bang for the WJTV coverage area with three thrillers.

DeSoto Central forced a game three against Brandon with a 4-3 win in game two of the 6A state softball championship. The Bulldogs and Jaguars will play for it all Tuesday afternoon in Starkville.

In game three of the north state baseball championship DeSoto Central beat NW Rankin 2-1.

Madison St. Joe scored five runs in the 7th inning to tie Taylorsvlile, before falling 8-7 in 8 innings in game two of the 2A south state championship. Click the video above for highlights from the instant classic thriller! 

