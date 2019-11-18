Plumlee soars to top of Ole Miss record books

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — John Rhys Plumlee plays his some his best football against top opponents.

The Oak Grove standout has rushed for 466 yards and 6 touchdowns against top 25 defenses, and he had fun doing it.

“It’s really fun to play with this opportunity, with this many people watching” Plumlee said. “I think as athletes, we’re put on a platform and I really choose to glorify God with that platform and I think the only way to do that is to go an play as hard as you can. So, that’s what I try to do and I think this team tries to do.”

Plumlee’s 989 rushing yards surpassed Jalen Hurts as the 2nd leading rusher in the country amongst quarterbacks.

And, although the rebels put over 600 yards of total offense in their 58-37 loss to the number one team in the nation, Plumlee said he could’ve done more.

“I think that’s kind of what Ole Miss is all about, fight, fight, fight, fight, whatever it takes. Again with the missed opportunities. We had a chance to cut it down and we didn’t with missed opportunites. So, as much as you want to get those back, you can’t. You got to make them the first time.”

Now, Plumlee and the Rebels are preparing to face Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

“It’s really big, going through recruitment and you see both sides of it, being on the Ole Miss side I really want to win this game, whatever it takes. Looking into next week, this week is really hard and it’s tough, tough loss, especially when you feel like you could’ve done a lot better and put yourself in the game at the end. Looking at next week, me and this team will do whatever it takes to win.”