Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested

POSTGAME REACTION: North Carolina A&T three-peats, Alcorn falls in record setting Celebration Bowl

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. — North Carolina A&T’s football and basketball teams both scored 64 points Saturday.

The football team’s 64 points were enough to win their third straight Celebration Bowl, 64-44 over Alcorn State.

The two teams combined for a Celebration Bowl record 49 points in the third quarter, and a record 108 points for the game.

The game featured 1,034 combined yards of total offense.

Alcorn (9-4, 6-1 SWAC) quarterback Felix Harper threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for a pair of scores. Chris Blair caught seven passes for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. Fellow senior Raidarious Anderson had a game-high eight receptions.

North Carolina A&T quarterback Kylil Carter went nuclear, throwing for 364 yards, and six touchdowns.

In the video above WJTV-12’s Samaria Terry checks in from Atlanta with postgame reaction from Alcorn head coach Fred McNair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories