POSTGAME REACTION: North Carolina A&T three-peats, Alcorn falls in record setting Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. — North Carolina A&T’s football and basketball teams both scored 64 points Saturday.

The football team’s 64 points were enough to win their third straight Celebration Bowl, 64-44 over Alcorn State.

The two teams combined for a Celebration Bowl record 49 points in the third quarter, and a record 108 points for the game.

The game featured 1,034 combined yards of total offense.

Alcorn (9-4, 6-1 SWAC) quarterback Felix Harper threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for a pair of scores. Chris Blair caught seven passes for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. Fellow senior Raidarious Anderson had a game-high eight receptions.

North Carolina A&T quarterback Kylil Carter went nuclear, throwing for 364 yards, and six touchdowns.

In the video above WJTV-12’s Samaria Terry checks in from Atlanta with postgame reaction from Alcorn head coach Fred McNair.