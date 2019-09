OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss (1-1, 1-0) bounced back with a 31-17 win over Arkansas (1-1, 0-1) in the SEC opener Saturday.

The victory came at a price, as junior linebacker Momo Sanogo was carted off the field early in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Head coach Matt Luke acknowledged how big the win was afterwards – check out WJTV’s postgame recap in the video above!