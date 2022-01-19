PRCC cheerleaders win UCA National Championship

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pearl River Community College (PRCC) cheer squad claimed the Universal Cheerleader’s Association (UCA) All-Girl National Championship on Saturday, January 15.

In their first performance, the squad scored 88.7. In the finals, the Wildcats competed against the College of New Jersey, Rowan University, Avila University and Webber International University. The squad scored 88.65 in the finals, beating its opponent by 5 points.

“To hear your name called last is the goal, and when it happened, the girls went wild. They earned every bit of the accomplishment they felt in that moment,” said Coach Sarah Smith.

This is the first UCA National Championship in PRCC history.