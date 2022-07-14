POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) named its newest Director and Athletics and two Assistant Athletic Directors.

Pine Belt News reported the school’s former Director of Marketing and Communication, Patrick Ochs, has been named Director of Athletics. Additionally, Scotty Fletcher and Michael Avalon have been named Assistant Athletic Directors.

Ochs reportedly joined the school in 2018 as PRCC’s Sports Information Director. In 2019, he was named Assistant Director of Marketing and Communication. He was named Director of Marketing and Communication in July 2021.

According to the newspaper, Fletcher and Avalon will be responsible for the advancement of fundraising opportunities and will oversee compliance and visionary efforts.