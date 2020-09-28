Preparations for Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson sports tradition returns this week, but the Sanderson Farms Championship will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA tournament will tee off at the Country Club of Jackson, but there will be no spectators due to the virus. With no spectators this year, the championship launched the “All in For Children’s” mask campaign.

Practice rounds will start on Tuesday, and there will be a Pro-Am on on Wednesday. Round one will tee off on Thursday.

