JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Prep standout Konnor Griffin was just selected to the Perfect Game USA 13U All American roster. He’s the only 13U player from Mississippi.

As one of the top 30 players in the country, Griffin will play at the LA Dodgers Triple A Bricktown facility September 6.

Griffin plays for the Yalobusha Giants in Oxford is also the son of Belhaven softball coach Kevin Griffin.