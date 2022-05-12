PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Boxing Club will host Pro Boxing matches on Saturday, May 14.

Two of the participating boxers include Former Pirate football star Kashaun “Big Baby” Davis and Pearl native Chown “Chop Chop” Sims.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and fights start at 7:00 p.m. in the Old High School Gym at 2420 Old Brandon Road. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $50 in advance or $60 the day of the event. Call the Pearl Boxing Club at (601)-862-0203 to purchase tickets.