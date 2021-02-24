Professional basketball player Lisa Thomas hosting unique camp in Jackson

VIDEO ABOVE: Lisa Thomas discusses her upcoming basketball camp, and why it’s unique.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Professional basketball player Lisa Thomas is gearing up to host the LT Basketball Camp this Saturday at Christian Life Center of First Baptist in Jackson. Thomas played for Mississippi College and Mississippi Delta CC before launching a career overseas. The WNBA free agent wants this camp to give kids a taste of what it’s like to be a professional athlete. Registration begins at 9 AM, Saturday.