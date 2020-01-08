Professional football coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — For the first time ever, Hattiesburg is getting its very own professional football team.

The Elite Indoor Professional Football League will be adding the Mississippi Raiders this spring.

Rosters will consist of 25 players. The Raiders will play their home games at the Hattiesburg Multipurpose Center.

“I’m definitely excited about this team,” head coach/founder James Germany said. “(Excited) about the support from Hattiesburg, and I’m looking forward to the community to come out and let’s have a good time together. It’s family fun entertainment, and it don’t cost an arm and a leg and you can have a great time.”

Germany says the Raiders first home game will be April 24th this year.