A Provine graduate os on the national stage!

Jalen Courtney-Williams–a former MHSAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, two-time 5A boys basketball State Champion (and two-time state runner up)–is in his second year as assistant coach for Creighton men’s basketball.

Courtney-Williams says he learned a lot from his experience growing up in Jackson that is helping him help his college student-athletes as they play in the March Madness Tournament.

More of Sports Zone’s David Edelstein’s conversation with Courtney-Williams is set to air Sunday night on Sports Zone Sunday on WJTV.