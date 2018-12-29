Provine, Lanier Pepsi-JPS Holiday tournament champions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Provine Rams and the Lanier Lady Bulldogs are the 2018 Pepsi-JPS Holiday tournament champions.
Ro'Darian Pendleton's game winning shot at the buzzer lifted Provine to a 45-44 win over Warren Central. Pendleton was named game MVP.
Lanier took down Murrah 37-25. Keshuna Luckett took home game MVP honors for the Lady Bulldogs.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
