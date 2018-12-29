Provine, Lanier Pepsi-JPS Holiday tournament champions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Provine Rams and the Lanier Lady Bulldogs are the 2018 Pepsi-JPS Holiday tournament champions.

Ro'Darian Pendleton's game winning shot at the buzzer lifted Provine to a 45-44 win over Warren Central. Pendleton was named game MVP.

Lanier took down Murrah 37-25. Keshuna Luckett took home game MVP honors for the Lady Bulldogs.