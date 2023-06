Purvis baseball scored the first run of the MHSAA 4A state championship Wednesday after West Lauderdale dropped a pop up ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

West Lauderdale made up for their error, though, by scoring the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 1-1.

Purvis immediately responded by scoring two runs of their own in the top of the eighth to win, 8-1.