BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements for the late Tori Bowie, 32, have been announced by her family.

Services for Bowie will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon, located at 124 Vine Drive. Flowers, cards and tokens of love and support can be sent to Dean’s Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, located at 745 Highway 468.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, deputies responded Tuesday, May 2 to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

The sheriff’s office wrote that a woman, “tentatively identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie (DOB: 8/27/1990), was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.”

Bowie was born in Sandhill, Mississippi, and went to Pisgah High School in Rankin County.

She turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.