Raylan’s first touchdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — 5-year-old Raylan suffers from X-linked myotubular myopathy, a disease that affects his skeletal muscles and movement.

“With his disability, so many people think that he’s limited and I’m the parent that doesn’t limit him to anything,” said Raylan’s mother, Rayven Burks. “Whatever I feel he can do, whatever he thinks he can do, I’m all for it. I just want him to reach his potential, his full potential because I know he’s able to do more than what people expect of him.”

Saturday, he scored the opening touchdown at the Mississippi Youth Football Championship.

“I started MYBCS and it stands for Mississippi Youth Bowl Championship Series,” said organizer James Davis. “It’s an all inclusive state wide tournament with teams from all over. The Canton Jaguars are a very good team and I saw the mom reach out to to one of Canton Jaguar coaches and they wanted to know if he could be the mascot. I reached out to them and I said no that’s not good enough, let him do the opening touchdown of the series of the championship game at Millsaps College. I didn’t see anything more fitting. It’s the holidays and I would love to lift that young man’s spirit.”

“I was so ecstatic,” Burks said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I had always wanted him to participate in a game or something with the kids because all he really does is sit on the tablet but when they told me that news I was overly excited.”