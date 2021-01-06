Raymond’s Fulton Carson officiating CFP National Championship

VIDEO ABOVE: WJTV’s Noah Newman goes one-on-one with Fulton Carson, who discusses his journey to college football’s biggest stage!

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Raymond native Fulton Carson will become the first Mississippian to officiate the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday.

Carson, who was born in Vicksburg, has been in the business for over 25 years. The former Mississippi Valley State baseball standout got his start in 1995 with the MHSAA. Since then he’s officiated games in the ASC, SWAC, Southland, Mountain West and currently the Big 12.

Carson recently officiated the Big 12 championship game. His daughter Shelby is set to begin her first full season with the MVSU softball team.