TOUGALOO, Miss. (WJTV) — The Tougaloo College gymnasium was packed Monday for the Mississippi Eagles tryouts.

Players from all over were hoping to be a part of Mississippi’s first professional women’s basketball team. Team owner Aja Williams, head coach Mary Bolton, two-time Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton, and others are coming together to help launch the team.

