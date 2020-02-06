Recap: 2020 National Signing Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — National Signing Day kicked off in Brandon where eight Bulldogs signed letters of intent.

Defensive end Jordan Lawson is headed to the bayou, signing with the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns.

“I’m a one of kind player, so whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’m going to do,” Lawson said.

Speaking of the University of Louisiana, Jackson Prep’s Peyton Dunn is trading the red and blue for maroon and gold at Louisiana Monroe.

Terry’s Marco Baker II is moving to Alabama after signing with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

“Jacksonville State will be getting a play maker,” said Baker. “Someone who wants to come there and compete.”

Madison Central’s Justin Larry is taking his talents to Central Arkansas.

Jags’ Jaylon Nelson is staying in the metro after signing along with McLaurin’s Dakota Vandusen.