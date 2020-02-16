Skip to content
Region 4-2A Boys Championship: South Delta 84, Pisgah 50
Sports
Posted:
Feb 15, 2020 / 11:45 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 15, 2020 / 11:45 PM CST
SANDHILL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pisgah falls to South Delta 84-50 in the Region 4-2A Championship.
