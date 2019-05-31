REGIONAL PREVIEWS: Miss St., Ole Miss, Southern Miss begin tournament play Friday
The road to Omaha begins Friday for three teams in the WJTV coverage area.
Southern Miss takes on Arizona State at noon in the first game of the LSU regional.
Mississippi State also plays at noon, hosting Southern in the first game of their regional.
Ole Miss will get the primetime spotlight - the Rebels will try to snap Jacksonville State's 12 game winning streak in their regional opener.
Click the video above to hear from all three teams, including a report from WJTV's Jesse Finver at Southern Miss practice in Baton Rouge!
