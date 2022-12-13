Jackson State football is close to hiring its next head coach, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel says.

He and football coaching hiring news website Football Scoop report that the new helmsman will be T.C. Taylor.

When Coach Prime told his team after the SWAC Championship tjhat he was taking the new job at Colorado, he had said he wanted Taylor to be his successor.

Athletic Director Ashley Robinson was in the room when the team talked about wanting someone from within the family to take over and continue the “dominating” mentality Deion Sanders instilled.

Taylor is currently the receivers coach and played for Jackson State from 1998 to 2001.