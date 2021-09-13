REPORT: Saints Pro Bowl cornerback to have thumb surgery, status ‘week-to-week’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Reports are flying Sunday evening that New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore will undergo surgery to repair and injured thumb during the first half of his team’s 38-3 thrashing of Green Bay in Jacksonville, Fla.

The injury comes on the day the 25-year-old cornerback agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter via Twitter.

Pro Football Talk broke the story on Lattimore’s injury, and reports he will be listed “week-to-week” regarding his return to action. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport collaborated PFT’s report on Twitter as well.

With the Saints already considered thin in the secondary entering the season after the unexpected retirement of Patrick Robinson, fans should expect rookie Paulson Adebo to step up. The third-rounder out of Stanford recorded three tackles and picked off three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for a 33-yard interception return.

There has been no word on Lattimore’s injury from the Saints at this time.