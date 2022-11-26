After a week full of uncertainty about the future of Ole Miss football’s head coaching job amid reports that Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin might be leaving to take the open job at Auburn, we may have gained more clarity on Saturday.

ESPN and Sports Illustrated both reported Saturday that Kiffin has informed Ole Miss and his team that he intends to stay head coach in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin retweeted this tweet. Kiffin's social media posts today reflect his comments after the Egg Bowl that he does anticipate remaining the Ole Miss football head coach next season.https://t.co/BXDkyKUUBm — David Edelstein (@davidzedelstein) November 26, 2022

Interesting report on why things might've played out as they have this week.



Ole Miss football lost 4 of its last 5 games of the regular season, which is a tough look for the head coach when possibly a candidate for a new job.



Plus family ties.https://t.co/whC2Fn4Q4k — David Edelstein (@davidzedelstein) November 26, 2022

Chris Low's tweet about this cites "sources tell ESPN."



Here, ESPN says Lane Kiffin told Low himself: https://t.co/iHDRAHkAgs — David Edelstein (@davidzedelstein) November 26, 2022

SI reporting details about Kiffin's potential new deal with Ole Miss.



Dellinger also says: "Clarifying: the base contract is six years with roll-overs to extend to eight."https://t.co/PiPAsD2n4j — David Edelstein (@davidzedelstein) November 26, 2022

Especially interesting to see another report here that the situation has changed "in the last few hours."



Likely why the situation has seemed so shifty and uncertain this week. https://t.co/qctEhPJ3PL — David Edelstein (@davidzedelstein) November 26, 2022

This falls in line with what Kiffin said in his postgame press conference after the Egg Bowl on Thursday. Kiffin said he did anticipate remaining the Ole Miss head coach next season.