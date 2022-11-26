After a week full of uncertainty about the future of Ole Miss football’s head coaching job amid reports that Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin might be leaving to take the open job at Auburn, we may have gained more clarity on Saturday.
ESPN and Sports Illustrated both reported Saturday that Kiffin has informed Ole Miss and his team that he intends to stay head coach in Oxford.
This falls in line with what Kiffin said in his postgame press conference after the Egg Bowl on Thursday. Kiffin said he did anticipate remaining the Ole Miss head coach next season.