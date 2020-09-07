Reports: Southern Miss head football coach Jay Hopson resigns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss head football coach Jay Hopson has resigned, according to multiple reports.

According to the university, Southern Miss Director of Athletics, Jeremy McClain, announced assistant coach Scotty Walden will be the interim coach.

“Coach Hopson came to me after last Thursday’s game to discuss what was on his heart and after much discussion over the weekend, he and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed,” said McClain. “Coach Hopson has been a part of our program for 10 years. I appreciate his commitment to Southern Miss and wish Jay and his family nothing but the best.”

Hopson was 28-23 at USM, which includes Thursday’s loss to South Alabama.

“After heartfelt discussion with Jeremy, we have come to a mutual agreement for me to step down as head coach. I am in total agreement with this change in leadership and truly believe it is in the best interest of the players, coaches and this entire program,” said Hopson. “I cannot thank Dr. Bennett and our administration enough for the opportunity that they gave me. I wish Southern Miss nothing but the best and am thankful for all that they have done for me and my family.”

Before coaching at USM, Hopson was Alcorn State’s coach from 2012-2015.

