Reports: Southern Miss interim football coach Scotty Walden resigns for new job

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Yahoo Sports, Southern Miss interim football coach Scotty Walden is stepping down to accept a new job. The report by Pete Thamel said Walden accepted a job at Austin Peay.

Southern Miss assistant head coach Tim Billings is expected to become the next interim head coach for the Golden Eagles. Walden was named interim head coach after Jay Hopson resigned following the team’s season-opener loss to South Alabama.

Southern Miss is 1-4 overall after Saturday’s loss to Liberty. Southern Miss is scheduled to host Rice this weekend.

LATEST STORIES: