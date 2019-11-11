Revenge win leads to bowl eligibility for Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Last year Southern Miss fell to UAB 26-23 in excruciating fashion in overtime.

Well, things were different this year in a big way.

The Golden Eagles took down UAB 37-2 with a dominant performance from their defense. And, they had revenge on their minds all game.

“This game was personal, to everybody,” said Southern Miss defensive lineman Jacques Turner. “And we said before the game that last year meant a lot to us, that we lost in overtime like that. So we, we wanted to make a statement tonight, and I think we did.”

“It motivated us a lot,” said DQ Thomas , who registered Southern Miss’ first pick six of the season. “You know, last year was basically like the conference championship between those guys. It went to OT. And, you know, a lot of us played in that game last year and we know how it felt. And losing that game in OT kind of like brought it to this game and we didn’t want to have the same feeling.”

Coming into the year viewed as a top 10 defense in the nation, the nasty bunch has had it’s struggles meeting expectations. But, head coach Jay Hopson said his defense is finally rounding into form, and has it’s swagger back.

“They got challenged this week,” Hopson said. “I think the Nasty Bunch answered the bell. So again, I think they’ve got a chip on their shoulder this week and they played like it and they just need to continue going.”

Up next for Southern Miss a road match up against UTSA.