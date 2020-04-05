Richland head coach J.J. Plummer recovers from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Richland head coach J.J. Plummer is one of more than a thousand Mississippians recovering from COVID-19.

And like majority of us, he believed he couldn’t catch the virus.

“For six days I had major headaches in my eyes and I had the pain in my legs and hips,” said Plummer. “And, I was freezing cold at nights taking really hot, scalded baths. I kept telling myself, surely it’s not me. At that time there was only like 12 people that had tested positive. I said, it can’t be me.”

After severe symptoms, Plummer was admitted to St. Dominic’s Hospital.

“I heard next door, a preacher talking and some kind of religious music. It really scared me because I don’t know if it was death, I don’t know what was going on. It may have been a patient going through it, too, and was getting prayed upon. It just was an erie feeling and I knew the last thing I wanted to do was get put on a ventilator. They kept checking my oxygen levels and I was scared the pneumonia had developed so bad that I had to be put on a ventilator.”

He said the hardest part was isolation.

“My parents have isolated themselves in Winona, Mississippi and they’re 80-something years old, so they couldn’t be there. Certainly my kids couldn’t be there. It’s a very erie thing when you’re by yourself and you know that there’s a whole bunch of people dying from this stuff. I’ll be the first one to tell you this is way worst than the flu.”

And, something that needs to be taken seriously.

“People need to wake up. They need to listen to the leadership of our state and our country and just pay attention to this. They really need to stay indoors and only get out when you have to.”

Throughout his trying times, he said it was the out pour of support that kept him fighting.

“All these division one head coaches. Joey Judge, the head coach of the New York Giants, has reached out to me. I’ve had, I know this probably sounds like an exaggeration, but it would be in the upwards of thousands and thousands of texts and emails and phone calls and all of my former players. I’ve had players I coached 25 years ago that have called me.”