RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Teddy Dyess is stepping down as athletic director and head football coach at Ridgeland High School.

Dyess spent the last 2 seasons as the Titan’s coach.

The longtime MHSAA coach has won over 225 games and 3 state championships (1 at Magee / 2 at Lumberton).

Dyess is retiring from public school coaching.