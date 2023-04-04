Ridgeland baseball may never allow another hit.
The Titans threw their fifth and sixth no-hitters in a row Tuesday night. Ridgeland is now on a 12-game win streak.
With the two wins Tuesday, Ridgeland has won the 5A Region 3 District title.
