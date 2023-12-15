Ridgeland boys traveled to 833 Maple to Lanier Friday, and the Titans left with a 60-53 win over the Bulldogs.
Lazabian Banks scored 16 of his team-leading 20 points for Lanier in the second half.
Phil Nelson led Ridgeland with 18 points.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Ridgeland boys traveled to 833 Maple to Lanier Friday, and the Titans left with a 60-53 win over the Bulldogs.
Lazabian Banks scored 16 of his team-leading 20 points for Lanier in the second half.
Phil Nelson led Ridgeland with 18 points.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>