by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jan 14, 2023 / 12:27 AM CST
Updated: Jan 14, 2023 / 12:27 AM CST
Ridgeland hosted a celebration for seniors Ayden Williams and Jabraxton Boone for their DI football signings.
Williams is set to play for Ole Miss. Boone is set to play for Central Arkansas.
