Ridgeland football game canceled due to positive coronavirus cases within team

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland High School’s football game on Friday, October 30, has been canceled after three positive coronavirus cases within the football team. According to the Madison County School District, all members of the team will quarantine at home for 14 days.
The Titans had been scheduled to host Holmes County Central on Friday for the last regular game of the season. No game is scheduled for November 6. The quarantine period will end prior to the beginning of 5A division playoffs.
The RHS boys basketball team, currently preseason, is also affected by quarantine. The team’s practice and play is currently suspended while the team completes a period of home quarantine.
