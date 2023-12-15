Ridgeland senior pitcher Parker Ishee has signed to play baseball at Co-Lin.
He was a big part of the Titan’s run to the 5A North State Championship this year.
Ridgeland baseball starts practice again in January.
by: David Edelstein
